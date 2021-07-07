TravelLocal Destinations

Water Quality at Busan’s Beaches Rated “Good”

BeFM News

Busan’s seven public beaches were found to have good water quality and levels of harmful substances in the sand.

The Busan Institute of Health and Environment surveyed the water quality of the 7 beaches and found the enterococcus and E. coli levels were below the standard.

Levels of heavy metals, such as cadmium and arsenic in the sand were also all below the permissible level.

The test evaluated 10 items related to water quality, including levels of enterococcus and colon bacillus, based on the act on use and management of beaches.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
fog
24 ° C
24 °
23.1 °
88 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Wed
24 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 