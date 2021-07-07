Water Quality at Busan’s Beaches Rated “Good”

Busan’s seven public beaches were found to have good water quality and levels of harmful substances in the sand.

The Busan Institute of Health and Environment surveyed the water quality of the 7 beaches and found the enterococcus and E. coli levels were below the standard.

Levels of heavy metals, such as cadmium and arsenic in the sand were also all below the permissible level.

The test evaluated 10 items related to water quality, including levels of enterococcus and colon bacillus, based on the act on use and management of beaches.