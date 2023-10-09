Wavve and Proto Bring First Ever Hologram Trucks to BIFF

Waave is at the Busan International Film Festival promoting its new mini-series The Perfect Deal with a first-of-its-kind innovation.

A hologram truck, constructed by Proto Korea and Creativenut, is in motion throughout the festival presenting the series’ stars Yoo Seung-ho, Kim Dong-hwi, and Yoo Su-bin in life-like, volumetric 4K using two Proto Epic hologram devices.

The actors appear in the separate units, and the units are also combined to display room-sized holograms based on the scenes from the show.

The 8-part series, about a botched kidnapping and directed by Lee Jung-gon, premieres on Friday, October 6th on Wavve.

Previously Proto Korea has been used at the Bucheon Film Festival to beam XR Curator Jay Kim live from Paris for an interactive keynote talk.

Proto Korea has also created hologram experiences with Emmy-winning Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, major KPOP artists at KCON, Marie Claire magazine’s star-studded 30th anniversary celebrations, and presented superstar artist IU as a hologram at her immersive multimedia experience Moment at the Seouliteum in June.

Tottenham Hotspur star forward Son Heung-min utilized Proto in at the recent launch of Lotte World Mall’s Tumi pop-up store “Essentially Beautiful” and Proto Korea also created a hologram experience at Nike’s Tokyo Gesai event featuring Takashi Murakami.

Proto Inc. is based in Los Angeles, with additional showrooms in Jakarta, Taipei, Brisbane, Mumbai, Milan, Paris, London, New York, Nashville, Toronto and Chicago. Elsewhere in the entertainment industry, Proto has been used in Cannes at amfAR’s festival closing gala, and by Netflix, Max, FITE, CNBC, Spotify, Universal Music Group and CBS Sports HQ. It has been used on Today, America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Singapore’s Star Awards.

All of the major U.S. pro sports leagues have used Proto. Corporate clients include Softbank, Siemens, Accenture, Verizon and Christie’s and backers include Tim Draper (Tesla, Spacex), Mike Walsh (Uber) and advisors like Paris Hilton, Sean Combs, Howie Mandel and William Shatner.