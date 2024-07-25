Image: Paris Olympics website
Wavve Secures Broadcast Rights for 2024 Paris Olympics in Korea

By Haps Staff

Wavve, the online video service, has secured the broadcasting rights for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will provide live broadcasts and sports-related content.

The Paris Olympics will feature 15,000 athletes from 206 countries competing in 32 events. South Korea will be represented by 144 athletes.

The games will take place against the iconic backdrops of Parisian landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Élysées, and the Palace of Versailles. This Olympics will introduce hip-hop dance battle ‘Breaking’ as an official event for the first time, alongside dynamic sports like skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 2:30 a.m. on the 27th Korean time, will be held in the city center, featuring athletes entering on boats against the scenic night view of the Seine River.

Wavve users can watch live broadcasts from terrestrial channels such as KBS1, KBS2, MBC, and SBS, along with replays of major matches and highlight videos. The platform will cover all major events involving South Korean athletes, as well as competitions in badminton, swimming, shooting, golf, archery, judo, table tennis, gymnastics, track and field, fencing, and taekwondo.

Wavve plans to launch a dedicated page for the Paris Olympics, where users can access a variety of content, including live broadcasts, clips, sports-related entertainment, dramas, and movies.

Additionally, the platform will offer entertainment, documentaries, and interview programs featuring Olympic athletes.

