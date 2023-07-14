Weather Conditions Affect Numerous Flights at Gimhae Airport

Gimhae International Airport experieinced setbacks with flights due to poor weather conditions yesterday.

According to the Gimhae Airport branch of the Korea Airports Corporation, 7 domestic and 19 international flights were delayed as of 3 pm, starting with a Vietjet Airlines flight that was scheduled to land at Gimhae Airport at 6:30 am.

In addition, 45 domestic and 11 international flights were canceled, and six international flights were redirected to Incheon International Airport after failing to land at Gimhae International Airport.

An airport official asked travelers to check the weather and flight schedules as recent weather patterns have been changing by the hour.