Payments With WeChat Pay To Become Possible at Zero Pay Affiliated Stores in Busan From Next Week

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it will be possible to pay for WeChat Pay, China’s largest global payment company, at Zero Pay affiliated stores in Busan from the 28th.

It is expected that Chinese tourists and international students who visited Busan will be able to pay immediately without any additional procedures using the WeChat Pay application they used in their home country without an overseas payment card or cash exchange.

WeChat Pay is a mobile simple payment service, such as Naver Pay and Kakao Pay in Korea, and is a simple payment application provided by Tencent, the largest Internet company in China. It is a universal payment service with over 800 million monthly active users and is currently available in 49 countries around the world.

In Busan, payment convenience is greatly increased as Chinese tourists and international students can pay in the same way they are used in their home country, which is expected to boost local consumption.

Zero Pay affiliates can pay immediately when consumers recognize the affiliate’s Zero Pay QR code in the same way as the existing Zero Pay use method without a separate registration process.

In particular, the existing WeChat Pay franchisees are expected to significantly ease the burden of payment due to lower payment fees when payments are made using Zero Pay QR code recognition.

It is expected that 42,000 Zero Pay affiliated stores in Busan will benefit immediately, providing convenience for Chinese tourists and economic help for ZeroPay affiliates.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

