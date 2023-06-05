Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance Return

The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.
Event Information
Dates: June 7 – June 28 (Every Wednesday 7:30 p.m.)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Busan National Gugak Center
Tickets: A-seat 10,000 won / B-seat 8,000 won
PROGRAM
June 7 (Dongchoje Pansori Simcheongga)
June 14 (Daegeum Recital)
June 21 (Binari, Gyeonggi muak, Samdo Nongak Garak and more)
June 28 Gagok (Lyric Song Cycles Accompanied by an Orchestra)
Website: busan.gugak.go.kr/main.do