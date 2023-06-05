Arts & Culture

Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance Return

By Haps Staff

The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.

Event Information

Dates: June 7 – June 28 (Every Wednesday 7:30 p.m.)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Tickets: A-seat 10,000 won / B-seat 8,000 won

PROGRAM

June 7 (Dongchoje Pansori Simcheongga)

June 14 (Daegeum Recital)

June 21 (Binari, Gyeonggi muak, Samdo Nongak Garak and more) 

June 28 Gagok (Lyric Song Cycles Accompanied by an Orchestra)

Website: busan.gugak.go.kr/main.do

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

