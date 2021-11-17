Week Long 2021 Busan-ASEAN Week Gets Underway

The 2021 Busan-ASEAN Week’ under the theme of ‘The colorful fragrance of ASEAN’ begins today for seven days from the 18th to the 24th.

2021 Busan-ASEAN Week’ celebrates the ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit held in 2014 and 2019, and celebrates its second anniversary this year, following last year’s, for continuous cooperation and solidarity between Busan and ASEAN countries.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of Busan-Bangkok friendship exchange and the 10th anniversary of Korea-Mekong cooperation, it is expected to be an opportunity to build sustainable relationships between the city of Busan and ASEAN sister cities of friendship and cooperation.

This event is held as a cultural festival for citizens to participate in to build understanding and consensus on ASEAN culture.

Starting with the opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center on the 18th, various events such as ONF ASEAN Food Show, and the ASEAN Coffee Story Talk Concert will be held.

As an institution-linked event, ASEAN cultural experiences and a presentation of the ASEAN-Korea XR cooperation proposal will also be held.

In addition, the Bangkok Photo Exhibition and the Mekong National Exhibition will be held in the lobby of the Cinema Center on the 18th, and from the 19th to the 24th, you can catch the exhibition at the passage connecting Busan City Hall and City Hall Station.

Pre-registration can be found here. (Korean)