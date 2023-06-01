Weekend Cultural Events Abound in Sancheong

Sancheong-gun is hosting a range of cultural events on the 3rd and 4th of the month.These include Madanggeuk, Ojakgyo Arirang, and Kisan Gugak Theater.

On the 3rd and 4th, at Donguibogam Village, the theater troupe Keun will perform the play ‘Ojakgyo Arirang’. The play tells the story of a boy and a girl from different villages who have been estranged for 70 years but come together for a wedding.

Traditional wedding ceremonies and hampalgi will add to the traditional entertainment experience.

At 3 p.m. on the 3rd, at Gisan Gugakdang Daebat Theater in Namsa Yedam Village, there will be a fusion Korean traditional music performance titled ‘Singing the Treasures of Korea’.

Fusion Gugak Bidan, known for their efforts in promoting Korean cultural heritage, will present a variety of songs featuring instruments like pansori, gayageum, haegeum, daegeum, and percussion.

The songs will encompass cultural heritage themes such as Hunminjeongeum, Hanbok, Admiral Yi Sun-sin, and the independence movement.

The performance’s original song has been produced as a documentary in multiple languages, reaching audiences around the world.