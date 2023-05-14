Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

“Weekend Relay Busking” Will be Held at Major Tourist Attractions in Namhae

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun will promote the ‘2023 Treasure Island Relay Busking’ at major tourist attractions twice a month from May to October.

Following the success of last year’s ‘Visit Namhae Year’, this year’s event aims to establish a sustainable Namhae cultural brand.

The ‘Treasure Island Relay Busking’ will kick off with the first performance on May 20th and will be held 10 times until the end of October.

The first performance will take place at Sully Skywalk, followed by performances at Nambomul Island Observatory, Sangju Beach, Songjeong Beach, Noryang Chungnyeolsa Square, and Lachivium Namhae.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
82 %
0.5kmh
3 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 