“Weekend Relay Busking” Will be Held at Major Tourist Attractions in Namhae

Namhae-gun will promote the ‘2023 Treasure Island Relay Busking’ at major tourist attractions twice a month from May to October.

Following the success of last year’s ‘Visit Namhae Year’, this year’s event aims to establish a sustainable Namhae cultural brand.

The ‘Treasure Island Relay Busking’ will kick off with the first performance on May 20th and will be held 10 times until the end of October.

The first performance will take place at Sully Skywalk, followed by performances at Nambomul Island Observatory, Sangju Beach, Songjeong Beach, Noryang Chungnyeolsa Square, and Lachivium Namhae.