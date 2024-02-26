Travel

Weekly Flights From Busan to Ulaanbaatar Set to Increase

By Haps Staff

The number of flights connecting Busan and Ulaanbaatar is set to increase from 6 to 9 per week, with expanded routes from various local airports facilitating easier travel to Mongolia for residents across South Korea.

At the Korea-Mongolia Aviation Summit held in Seoul from the 22nd to the 25th, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced plans to enhance flight frequencies and routes between the two countries.

The Busan-Ulaanbaatar route will now operate three additional flights per week. Previously, this route ran six times a week with flights accommodating less than 200 passengers each. Additionally, the agreement entails expanding existing routes from Daegu, Muan, and Cheongju airports to five routes, effectively increasing weekly flights from nine to 15.

This is expected to significantly boost passenger convenience and contribute to local economic vitality, as evidenced by the growing number of passengers traveling to Mongolia each year.

Passenger figures have surged from about 41,000 in 2021 to 653,000 in 2023, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels.

The surge suggests a rising interest in Mongolian travel among young people and an expanding demand for Mongolian workers across various industries in Korea.

Currently, eight domestic airlines operate flights to and from Genghis Khan Domestic Airport in Ulaanbaatar, including major carriers like Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, as well as budget airlines like Jeju Air and T’way Air.

