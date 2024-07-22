Image: Busan City Hall
Busan News

Wellington College Signs Agreement for New International Campus in Busan

By Haps Staff

Busan City Hall hosted a video conference where the UK’s Wellington College and the Busan Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority signed a business agreement to establish the “Wellington College International Busan Campus.”

Mayor Park Heong-jun, Wellington College executives, and the Free Economic Zone Authority Director attended.

Wellington College, a prestigious institution renowned globally, plans to introduce its high-level education system and certification to Busan. The agreement promises administrative support, permits, and licenses from the city.

Spearheaded by continuous efforts from city officials since last year, it aims to launch by 2027 in Myeongji International New Town.

The new campus will follow Wellington’s established educational procedures, enhancing Busan’s reputation as a global hub and offering high-quality education to its citizens.

The collaboration is expected to build a network connecting Korea with Wellingtonians across Asia.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Jeonse Fraud Victims in Busan Surges

City Launches Urban Design Project to Enhance Aesthetic Appeal Around Busan Station

First Nighttime Citizen Sharing Market at Song Sang-hyeon Square Takes Place Today

Busan to Strengthen Food Safety Management at Multi-Use Facilities During Summer Vacation Season

‘Eulsukdo Toddler’s Forest Experience Center’ to be Created for Children

Authorities Issue Warning Over Jellyfish Stings at Local Beaches

The Latest

Millak Waterside Park To Hold Winter Light Festival This Year

Gyeongnam Province Hosting Exciting Cultural and Artistic Events This July

DJ SHADU: “Not a Single Day Went by When I Did Not Remember Music”

“The Barber of Seville” to Close Out the Eulsukdo Opera Festival This Saturday

Hoeyang Tourist Site in Hapcheon-gun to Undergo Renovations

Eat Like a Local: Experience a Café With a View at The Oegan

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
94 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 