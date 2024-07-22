Wellington College Signs Agreement for New International Campus in Busan

Busan City Hall hosted a video conference where the UK’s Wellington College and the Busan Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority signed a business agreement to establish the “Wellington College International Busan Campus.”

Mayor Park Heong-jun, Wellington College executives, and the Free Economic Zone Authority Director attended.

Wellington College, a prestigious institution renowned globally, plans to introduce its high-level education system and certification to Busan. The agreement promises administrative support, permits, and licenses from the city.

Spearheaded by continuous efforts from city officials since last year, it aims to launch by 2027 in Myeongji International New Town.

The new campus will follow Wellington’s established educational procedures, enhancing Busan’s reputation as a global hub and offering high-quality education to its citizens.

The collaboration is expected to build a network connecting Korea with Wellingtonians across Asia.