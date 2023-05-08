Image: WellMi
WellMi and BTO Team Up to Host “Suyeong River SUPYOGA” Program

The ‘Suyeong River SUPYOGA (Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga) Program,’ organized by WellMi Wellness Solutions and the Busan Tourism Organization, will be held at the Suyeong River APEC Naru Park from May 20th to June 18th.

The program will be held for a total of 6 sessions on Saturdays and Sundays, with each session lasting from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The participation fee is 15,000 KRW per person, and the program will be conducted in Korean.

Those who wish to participate should choose their desired date and save the necessary information. Reservations will be confirmed based on the receipt of the reservation deposit, and only one seat per person can be booked. Refunds are possible up to 100% if canceled at least three days before the event, and the event may be postponed in case of rain.

Detailed information and location will be provided to participants who have paid the registration fee. For inquiries, please call 051-715-0313 or 010-8411-1518, or contact them through their KakaoTalk channel.

The Suyeong River SUPYOGA program offers a special experience and a new challenge opportunity for citizens seeking a healthy lifestyle during the summer season, and it is expected to add vitality to Busan’s charming beaches.

