WellMi Wellness Solutions Introducing Sunday “Yoga Yacht” Classes

Wellmi Wellness Solutions is introducing its newest promotion aboard the “Yoga Yacht” on Sunday mornings.

Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress.

The on-deck session will last around 50-minutes before heading out to sea for a meditation session onboard the 60-minute cruise to enjoy the local sites.

Instruction will be in English and Korean.

The classes cost 30,000 won and all levels are welcome.

