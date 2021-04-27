Image: Wellmi Wellness Solutions
WellMi Wellness Solutions Introducing Sunday “Yoga Yacht” Classes

Haps Staff

Wellmi Wellness Solutions is introducing its newest promotion aboard the “Yoga Yacht” on Sunday mornings.

Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress.

The on-deck session will last around 50-minutes before heading out to sea for a meditation session onboard the 60-minute cruise to enjoy the local sites.

Image: Wellmi Wellness Solutions

Instruction will be in English and Korean.

The classes cost 30,000 won and all levels are welcome.

For more information, you can click here.

Image: Wellmi Wellness Solutions

