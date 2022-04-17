WellMi’s “Yoga Yacht” is Back on Sunday Mornings

Busan’s best wellness tourism experience — the Yoga Yacht — is back for 2022.

Local wellness company WellMi Wellness was last year recognized by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency as one of 10 key wellness companies in Busan essential in promoting sustainable wellness activities.

The Yoga Yacht was established last year and despite the pandemic, was able to make waves with these unique and fun B-Wellness contents.

Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center followed by the iconic yacht tour to see the sights of Marine City, Gwangalli, and under the famous landmark, the Diamond Bridge, until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress.

The on-deck session will last around 50-minutes before heading out to sea for a meditation session on board the 60-minute cruise to enjoy the local sites.

The event takes place every Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and costs 35,000 won for adults and 30,000 won for kids.

Group bookings and kids yoga are also available upon request.

For more information and sign up, you can visit www.wellmi.net.