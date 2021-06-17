Image: LiveX Co. Ltd.
LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

WENEED, A Community-Style Hair Salon to Debut in Busan Next Month

Haps Staff

LiveX Co. Ltd. announced that it will open “WENEED”, a community-type sharing hair salon in the middle of next month near Jangsan Station in Haeundae=gu.

LiveX is a platform service that allows hair designers to independently open up a small salon while sharing space with other hairdressers.

It allows the independent hair designer to reduce the cost of high rents as well as to maintain their own schedule, offering a more work-life balance.

Currently, already 10 hair designers have signed contracts to work at the new start-up which is becoming a popular trend in Seoul.

There are approximately 8,000 hair salons in Busan currently with 96% of them being small businesses.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
20 ° C
20 °
19.1 °
88 %
0.5kmh
90 %
Fri
21 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 