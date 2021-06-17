WENEED, A Community-Style Hair Salon to Debut in Busan Next Month

LiveX Co. Ltd. announced that it will open “WENEED”, a community-type sharing hair salon in the middle of next month near Jangsan Station in Haeundae=gu.

LiveX is a platform service that allows hair designers to independently open up a small salon while sharing space with other hairdressers.

It allows the independent hair designer to reduce the cost of high rents as well as to maintain their own schedule, offering a more work-life balance.

Currently, already 10 hair designers have signed contracts to work at the new start-up which is becoming a popular trend in Seoul.

There are approximately 8,000 hair salons in Busan currently with 96% of them being small businesses.