West Busan Ecotourism Night Walking Competition Taking Place March 30

The Busan Tourism Organization has announced the ‘West Busan Ecotourism Night Walking Competition’ scheduled to take place at Dadaepo Beach on the 30th of this month.

The event offers participants three distinct courses tailored to different distances.

Starting from Dadaepo Beach Beach Park at 5 p.m. on the 30th, participants can opt for the full course spanning 22km, the sunset course covering 7km, or the barefoot walking course spanning 3km.

For those seeking a unique sensory experience, the barefoot walking course invites you to stroll along Dadaepo Beach, offering uninterrupted views of the coastline.

The sunset course goes along the coastal road, providing a picturesque backdrop of the setting sun. Beginning at Dadaepo Beach, the route passes through Gouni Rest Area and Jangnim Port before concluding at Sinpyeong Station.

Venturing on the full course promises an exciting journey, starting from the beach and extending to the Nakdong River Estuary Bank, Makdo Ecological Park, and Daejeo Ecological Park. Along this route, participants can enjoy the sight of cherry blossoms adorning Seobusan Mountain under the cloak of nightfall.

For comprehensive details and registration, visit the Busan Walking Path Association website.