West Busan to Get its First 5-Star Hotel

West Busan is set to elevate its hospitality offerings with the arrival of the first 5-star luxury hotel in the region.

‘Wyndham Grand Busan,’ a world-class hotel brand, is scheduled to commence operations at Songdo Beach this summer, aiming to diversify the city’s tourism industry and attract visitors beyond the popular Haeundae area.

Wyndham Grand Busan recently announced its plans to open in the second half of this year.

As part of the renowned Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest hotel group in the world with over 9,000 properties worldwide, Wyndham Grand Busan stands as a flagship brand among the 24 operated by the company.

The hotel is currently in the pilot operation phase after completing all necessary administrative procedures, including construction.

Wyndham Grand Busan intends to apply for a hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association by the end of this month. The association conducts a comprehensive evaluation of a hotel’s facilities and services, awarding a prestigious 5-star rating to those achieving a score of 900 or more out of 1000 points. Given the reputation and caliber of the Wyndham Grand brand, the hotel is confident in attaining this accolade, a first for the brand in Korea.

Full-scale operation at Wyndham Grand Busan is expected to commence as early as July and no later than September.

The hotel, occupying a 27-story building, features 271 rooms, including 21 suites. With amenities such as a grand banquet hall accommodating up to 500 guests, five meeting rooms, and a dining buffet restaurant, guests can enjoy stunning ocean views from every room.

The 27th floor, offering a panoramic vista of the downtown and Yeongdo-gu areas, will house a Chinese restaurant and various food and beverage outlets. Setting itself apart, the hotel also provides an ocean view “kids lounge,” catering to families and children — an uncommon feature among 5-star establishments.

Upon receiving the prestigious 5-star rating, Wyndham Grand Busan will become the first of its kind in west Busan.

The development of Wyndham Grand Busan was initiated alongside the construction of ‘Songdo Hillstate Yijinbay City,’ a high-rise complex consisting of three underground floors and 69 above-ground floors, which was completed last year in front of Songdo Beach.

Initially rumored to be a 4-star hotel, the decision was ultimately made to establish it as a 5-star luxury property.

Busan currently boasts eight existing 5-star hotels.