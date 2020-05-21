Image: Westin Chosun Hotel
Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Haps Staff

The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new “Signature Box” drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.

Four signature boxes are on offer — one each from its buffet restaurant Camellia, its Korean restaurant Sheobul, its Irish bar O’Kims, and from the Chosun Deli.

Meals include:

Camellia — Delicious options from the buffets popular grill menu, including lamb ribs, beef tenderloin, lobster, abalone, sausage, chicken legs, and LA ribs. Grilled asparagus, tomato, red wine sauce and barbecue sauce are served together for a more enjoyable experience. 70,000 won

Sheobul — The popular Korean restaurant introduces a well-being Korean food box that contains bulgogi and grilled fish, cauldron Jinji and seaweed soup, spicy egg, egg roll, and herbs. 40,000 won

O’Kims — O’Kims offers a mouthwatering salmon salad, a favorite from the in-house chef. 25,000 won

Chosun Deli — The Chosun Hotel Signature Homemade President Burger, which is made with smoked salmon, fresh salad, and smoked barbecue sauce is available at the Chosun Deli, and is one of the popular options on the menu. 22,000 won

Orders can be placed by calling the individual restaurants at least one day in advance and picked up the next day at the front desk door.

Pickup times and orders are between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

Ji Young Moon -
The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city's open air cafes.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Local Gov’t Looks to Increase Seafood Consumption

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will launch a cafeteria meal challenge campaign to promote seafood consumption, which has sharply dropped. 
Read more
Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Announces Temporary Closure for 1 Week

Haps Korea Admin -
Popular expat hangout HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced a temporary closure for a week beginning yesterday.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Check Out the Dureraum Wind Festival Orchestra Concert Tomorrow

Music Haps Staff -
The Dureraum Wind Festival Orchestra will host a concert Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Masks Now Required for All Bus Passengers

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced on May 21 that it is mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Sacheon, in Gyeongnam province, has some great destinations for those looking to avoid crowds and seek pleasure for a great day trip while maintaining social distance.
Read more

5월 21일부터, 버스 이용 시 마스크 꼬~옥 써주세요

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 5월 21일부터 버스를 이용하는 승객에 대해 마스크 착용 의무화를 시행한다고 밝혔다. 마스크 착용 의무화 시행은 5월 21일부터 5월 26일까지 계도기간을 거쳐 5월 27일 본격 시행한다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
67 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more

Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

Dine & Drink Ji Young Moon -
The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city's open air cafes.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea