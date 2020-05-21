Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new “Signature Box” drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.

Four signature boxes are on offer — one each from its buffet restaurant Camellia, its Korean restaurant Sheobul, its Irish bar O’Kims, and from the Chosun Deli.

Meals include:

Camellia — Delicious options from the buffets popular grill menu, including lamb ribs, beef tenderloin, lobster, abalone, sausage, chicken legs, and LA ribs. Grilled asparagus, tomato, red wine sauce and barbecue sauce are served together for a more enjoyable experience. 70,000 won

Sheobul — The popular Korean restaurant introduces a well-being Korean food box that contains bulgogi and grilled fish, cauldron Jinji and seaweed soup, spicy egg, egg roll, and herbs. 40,000 won

O’Kims — O’Kims offers a mouthwatering salmon salad, a favorite from the in-house chef. 25,000 won

Chosun Deli — The Chosun Hotel Signature Homemade President Burger, which is made with smoked salmon, fresh salad, and smoked barbecue sauce is available at the Chosun Deli, and is one of the popular options on the menu. 22,000 won

Orders can be placed by calling the individual restaurants at least one day in advance and picked up the next day at the front desk door.

Pickup times and orders are between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.