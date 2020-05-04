Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.

The temporary hours are:

Buffet Restaurant — Dinner buffets will be available Friday’s and May 25-29. Buffests also open on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

O’Kims — Closed until May 31

Sheobul — Breakfast buffet is open on weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch and dinner service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Take-out Cafe, Chosun Deli Brunch — Open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westin Club Lounge – Temporarily closed until May 31