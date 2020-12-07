Travel

What a New Gadeokdo International Airport Could Look Like in Busan

Haps Staff

As plans to build a new international airport on Gadeokdo gain steam after the Gimhae New Airport Plan has been scrapped, there are many who are pushing to see a large scale 24-hour airport in the city.

The central government’s Gimhae New Airport Plan was effectively scrapped last month after the Gimhae New Airport Verification Committee under the Prime Minister’s Office said that the Gimhae New Airport plan needs substantial improvements and cannot deal with future changes, adding that there is a need for a fundamental review.

What a New Airport in Gadeokdo Could Look Like

As Busan has solidified its bid to host the 2030 World Expo, it is essential that a new airport be built, and soon.

An analysis released by the city of Busan in 2019 showed that if a new airport is built at Gadeokdo, it would be able to expand its routes to 109 cities in 39 countries by 2030.

Gimhae Airport currently services 41 cities in 12 countries. The new airport would also increase international flights from 1,306 to 3,000.

By 2030, the city will be able to expand non-stop routes connecting Busan with eight cities in two countries in North America, 18 cities in 14 European countries, and two countries in the Middle East by 2030.

In North America, eight cities, including Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle, New York and Atlanta in the US, and Vancouver and Toronto in Canada, are considered to be the destinations for international flights. North American flights could leave in the afternoon and arrive in Busan around 4 am to 5 am, essentially skipping the need for layovers in Incheon or Narita.

In Europe, Barcelona, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Rome, Helsinki, Moscow, Frankfurt, Munich, and Irkutsk are the major destinations for international routes to be directly connected with Busan.

The city expects to be able to open air routes between Sydney and Brisbane in Australia, Dubai, and Doha.

In the Asian region, Jakarta and Yangon, which currently does not have direct routes, will be able to launch aircraft directly from Busan.

Transportation to the Airport

One of the main concerns of the massive project would be transportation to and from the city, as well as to Ulsan and Gyeongnam province.

The proposed Southeast MegaCity Express Train (MTX) would help alleviate travel times, with the proposed train going through Sasang Station, Gimhae Airport Station, Garak Station, and Busan New Port before entering a tunnel in the airport’s basement.

By using the express train, which plans to link with the Donghae line and Bujeon-Masan lines, travel time to the airport from either Ulsan or Jinju would be around one hour.

Travel time by car will also be about an hour, with the Haeundae-Sasang Expressway which is set to open in 2027.

In addition, if a proposed city center airport terminal at BEXCO is built, that would also help alleviate travel times.

The City Airport Terminal is a facility that provides the convenience of checking-in and handling cargo in the city, instead of at the airport.

The possibility of also building additional terminals in Jinju and Ulsan are also under consideration.

The airport would likely be open in 2030 in time for the World Expo.

 

