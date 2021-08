Seo-ah for girls and Yi-joon for boys are the most popular baby names in South Korea in 2021 according to Namechart, an Internet-based name tracker for babies in the country.

The top 10 names for boys are:

Yi-joon Seo-joon Do-yoon Ha-joon Eun-woo Shi-woo Ji-ho Yae-joon Yoo-joon Soo-ho

The top 10 names for girls are: