What Are The Most Popular Fruits Sold in Korea?

The introduction of more exotic fruits at local grocery stores has helped change the landscape of which fruits that are popular in the country.

E-Mart released its numbers for fruit sales at its Busan locations for 2021, with apples once again taking the title for most purchased for the third consecutive year.

Coming in second was strawberries as new unique varieties of the fruit have become popular with the locals. In 2020, they didn’t make the top 5 and in 2019, they ranked 5th.

The popularity of Shine Muscat, a kind of sugary grape, surged this year with sales rising 61% between January and November.

Gamgyeol, or mandarin oranges, took 4th, slipping from its second position in 2019 and 2020.

Coming in fifth was tomatoes, which overtook bananas to make the list for the first time due to a wider variety of products made available including the popular Stevia tomato.