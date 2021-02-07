Image: Mercedes Benz Korea
Lifestyle

What Are The Most Popular Import Cars Sold in Korea?

Haps Staff

German automobiles dominated in early sales in Korea in 2021, with Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagon taking the top four spots in sales.

According to statistics released by the Korean Import Automobile Association that 22,321 imported cars were sold in January, a 26.5% increase over last January.

Mercedes Benz led sales with 5,918 cars followed by BMW with 5,717.

They were followed by Audi (2,302), Volkswagon (1,236), Volvo (1,198), Chevrolet (1,195), Mini (712), Porsche (618), Jeep (668), Lincoln (486), Lexus (443), Ford (442), Toyota (400), Land Rover (358), and Honda (192).

Last month’s best-selling car was Mercedes Benz E250 with 1,205 new automobiles registered, followed by the Mercedes Benz E350 4matic, and the BMW 520.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Local Department Stores and Hotels Aiming for Pet Owner’s Business

Haps Staff -
Department stores and hotels in Busan are targeting pet owners as a good source of revenue for their businesses.
Read more
Lifestyle

Helpful Tax Tips for Foreigners Filing Taxes in Korea

Busan City News -
With tax season once again upon us, here are a few tips from the National Tax Service (NTS) to help file your taxes in Korea.
Read more
Lifestyle

“Fierce Dog” Owners Required to Have Insurance By Next Month

Haps Staff -
Owners of dogs considered by the government as "fierce" breeds will need to own insurance for their pets by the middle of next month.
Read more
Lifestyle

First Animal Companion Playground to be Built at North Port Campsite

Haps Staff -
The city's first animal companion playground is to be built on the site of the North Port campsite.
Read more
Lifestyle

Current Social Distancing Rules (Level 2.5) in Busan

Busan City News -
The 2.5 social distancing level, including additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area, has been extended until Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Read more
Lifestyle

The 2021 All Digital Consumer Electronics Show — CES Trends and Take-aways

Don Southerton -
Surveying the CES Show’s exhibitors and media coverage three trends stand out.
Read more

The Latest

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

What Are The Most Popular Import Cars Sold in Korea?

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
German automobiles dominated in early sales in Korea in 2021, with Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagon taking the top four spots in sales.
Read more

City of Busan Selects Busan Citizen’s Park as the First COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected 'Busan Citizen's Park Love House' in Busanjin-gu as the city's Number 1 COVID-19 Vaccination Center' scheduled to open in March.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: February 8 – February 14

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
Ginkgo trees serve as a natural separation between Jeonpo-dong (neighborhood) and Seomyeon along this busy street. In total, 740 meters encompass Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street, which begins at the Seomyeon NC Department Store and ends at Gyeongnam Technical High School.
Read more

Online: Strauss’s Eine Alpensinfonie by Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Events Haps Staff -
Catch a performance of Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie by the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
25 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 