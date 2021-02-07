What Are The Most Popular Import Cars Sold in Korea?

German automobiles dominated in early sales in Korea in 2021, with Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagon taking the top four spots in sales.

According to statistics released by the Korean Import Automobile Association that 22,321 imported cars were sold in January, a 26.5% increase over last January.

Mercedes Benz led sales with 5,918 cars followed by BMW with 5,717.

They were followed by Audi (2,302), Volkswagon (1,236), Volvo (1,198), Chevrolet (1,195), Mini (712), Porsche (618), Jeep (668), Lincoln (486), Lexus (443), Ford (442), Toyota (400), Land Rover (358), and Honda (192).

Last month’s best-selling car was Mercedes Benz E250 with 1,205 new automobiles registered, followed by the Mercedes Benz E350 4matic, and the BMW 520.