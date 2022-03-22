Dine & Drink

What do Koreans Prefer to Order on Food Apps?

Haps Staff

As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we eat, food apps became one of the most noticeable changes to our lifestyle.

Woowa Brothers, who run Baedal Minjok, Korea’s most used food application, released the “Baemin Trend 2022” report which analyzes customers’ trends when ordering from their app.

Some of the highlights include:

— Teens preferred to order Malatang, spicy tteookbokki, chicken burger sets, cheese tteokkbokki, and tteokkbokki

— 20s and 30s ordered Americano’s the most and have a higher preference for baked goods as well as tteokbokki

— 40s and 50s prefer jjajjangmyeon, jampong, and tteokkbokki

— The most popular search words were “Rosé”, “Mincho” an abbreviation for Mint Chocolate, and “Mala”

— Those in their 40s and 50s use the app the most while those in their 60s spend the most per order

 

 

