What Events to Check Out This Children’s Day

Busan is celebrating Children’s Day with a variety of exciting events across the city on May 4th and 5th.

Here’s a list of some of the highlights:

2024 Busan Children’s Day Extravaganza at the Cinema Center

Date & Time: May 5th, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Plaza

Event Highlights:

“Green and Green We World” – A celebration of unity and eco-consciousness. Activities: “Green and Green Children’s Market”: Kids can directly participate in selecting and selling items. Live musical concert by EBS Various entertainment and experience programs for families.



Overview: This grand event, dubbed the “2024 Busan Children’s Day Extravaganza,” is not only a celebration of Children’s Day but also extends to Children’s Week. It aims to provide a joyous occasion for families to welcome the New Year together. Building upon last year’s cancellation due to inclement weather, this year’s lineup promises a diverse and engaging program to delight children and families alike.

Program Highlights:

Special outdoor stage featuring “Children’s King of Mask Singer”

“Popular YouTuber Talk Concert”

Street performances of children’s songs and magic shows

Exciting performances like “Pirate Kids EDM Party”

“Green Dalok Flea Market” managed by kids themselves, featuring a range of items for sale

Live concert of EBS musical “Avengers” for children

Experience Zones:

Pop-up playground zone

Eco-friendly crafting zone

Experience zones showcasing Busan’s local institutions, world cultures, and more.

Interactive activities such as bounce houses, crafting sea glass accessories, and trying on traditional clothing from around the globe.

Participation from Busan Fire Department, Busan Police Agency, and other local organizations offering engaging programs.

Special Feature: The event will introduce a new mascot character, “Mamba,” symbolizing the spirit of Children’s Day. Mamba will interact with children, becoming a beloved figure representing future festivities.

Children’s Day Celebration at Busan City Hall

Date: May 4th

Location: Busan City Hall In and Out Children’s Play Yard

Event Highlights:

Enjoy a variety of cultural events with your family, including a “Bubble Magic Show” and “Picture Book Character Key Ring Making.”

Participate in exciting activities like hand calligraphy, face painting, and a stamp tour.

Event Details: Busan City Hall invites families to celebrate Children’s Day at the In and Out Children’s Play Yard on May 4th. The event promises a day filled with joy and laughter with its diverse lineup of cultural activities.

Program Highlights:

Bubble Magic Show: Experience the wonder of bubbles with mesmerizing performances featuring bubble art and magic tricks.

Picture Book Character Key Ring Making: Get creative and craft your own key rings using eco-friendly materials like coffee clay, featuring various beloved characters.

Hand Calligraphy: Transform your favorite book titles and passages into beautiful handwritten frames.

Face Painting: Let your imagination run wild with colorful face painting designs.

Let your imagination run wild with colorful face painting designs. Stamp Tour: Explore the library’s stamp tour, a fun activity that encourages children to explore and imagine.

Registration Information: Registration and event details are available on the Busan City Hall website (library.busan.go.kr/openlib). Advance application is required for some programs, such as the Bubble Magic Show.

2024 Baby Shark Busan Festival: Say “Hi, Busan!”

Date: May 4th to May 6th

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Hialeah Grass Square

Event Highlights:

Explore the excitement at the Hialeah Grass Square with the “Hi, Busan!” festival, featuring a large Baby Shark air balloon photo zone and various event zones.

Enjoy shows like the “Pinkfong Baby Shark Dance Party” and participate in a range of interactive experiences.

Overview: Returning for its second edition, the 2024 Baby Shark Busan Festival, titled “Hi, Busan!” continues the legacy of the “Baby Shark Busan Hometown Project” initiated through a partnership with The Pink Fong Company. This festival aims to promote local tourism content and create region-specific experiences based on the globally beloved Pinkfong Baby Shark brand.

Festival Highlights:

Theme: “Family Doctor Moon’s Sea Adventure: Join the Shark Family in the Sea Worldwide!” sets the stage for three days of fun.

Large Baby Shark Air Balloon Photo Zone: Stand in awe of a towering 13-meter Baby Shark air balloon, a perfect backdrop for memorable photos.

Stand in awe of a towering 13-meter Baby Shark air balloon, a perfect backdrop for memorable photos. Various Event Zones: Experience the excitement with character photo zones, air bounce zones, Baby Shark coloring activities, and balloon events throughout the festival.

Children’s Day Celebration (May 5th):

Enjoy special programs like magic shows, bubble displays, and a unique quiz show with Baby Shark and the beloved character “Bookkeeping.”

Dance along with Pinkfong and Baby Shark at the lively dance party show.

Special Collaboration:

As part of the festival, a collaboration music video titled “<Hi, Busan!>” produced by Busan City and The Pinkfong Company will be unveiled.

The video showcases the Shark family’s tour of Busan’s iconic landmarks, from Gwangalli Beach to Kkangtong Market, offering a glimpse of the city’s attractions and culinary delights.

Family Culture Festival Returns

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education Children’s Creative Education Center is bringing back its popular Family Culture Festival after a two-year hiatus. Taking place on May 5th, the festival offers a range of activities for all ages, including:

Robot Soccer

Board Games

Automata Making

Metaverse Hololens Experience

Virtual Sports

Mini Stands

LED Bouncy Balls

Craft Workshops (panda bamboo flower pots, magnetic taxis)

There will also be a parade, photo zones, and opportunities to win gifts at Yi Sun-sin Square and Yechanbi Garden. The Play Forest Library will host special children’s poetry and fairy tale programs.

Other Events for Children and Families

Early Childhood Education Promotion Agency: This agency is hosting the "Whole Family Love Connection Festival" on May 5th. This event features indoor play experiences, an alley play program, a magic laser show, a Taekwondo dance performance, and craft activities. Locations include the Dadaepo Early Childhood Education Promotion Center and the Children's Play Experience Center.

Cheolma Children's Play Experience Center: This center will hold a Children's Day event on May 5th featuring a comedy juggling show, busking performances, family arcade games, and a carnation flower arrangement workshop.

Gupo Library: On May 4th, the Gupo Library invites families with young children to their "Children's Day, Let's Play with Whales!" event. This event features a sand art performance based on the traditional Korean folktale "The Trial of the Rabbit," face painting, and balloon art.

Additional Events

Other Children’s Day events happening at institutions affiliated with the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education. These events include: