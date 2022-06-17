What Is Cisco Firepower Threat Defense System and How Can Cisco 300-710 Exam Assist You in Implementing It?

We all know the importance of a secure network system in minimizing or preventing theft and sabotage of data.

Network security ensures your system is protected from spyware and that any shared data remains secure. Cisco Firepower is a solution that protects networks from intrusion and controls network access. And the best way to acquire the relevant knowledge and skills needed to make the most of this solution is by passing the Cisco 300-710 exam.

But what opportunities does this test present to those who wish to leverage Cisco Firepower? Which categories of professionals are being targeted by the exam? This article discusses the peculiarities of the Cisco 300-710 evaluation and how you can master the competency of implementing Cisco Firepower through it.

Who Is the Target Audience for the Cisco 300-710 Exam?

The 300-710 evaluation considers professionals within the space of security, including security administrators, network administrators, security consultants, system engineers, and technical support personnel. Ideally, the named professionals will be looking to draw the competency required to perform the configuration of the Cisco Firepower Threat Defense and Firepower 7000 & 8000 Series virtual appliances.

What Is the Cisco 300-710 Evaluation About?

The 300-710 assessment is associated with the Cisco Certified Specialist – Network Security Firepower certification. Also, it is the concentration evaluation for capturing the CCNP Security accreditation. Another evaluation required for this accreditation is the 350-701 test, normally called core. The 300-710 test is delivered in English and has a duration of 90 minutes. To register, test-takers are required to pay a fee of $300, with an additional tax based on the location where they are sitting for the exam.

How Does the Cisco 300-710 Exam Assist You in Implementing the Security Solution?

Executing the Cisco Firepower solution demands that you master the concepts covered in the 300-710 test. Thus, you must develop competency in the following knowledge areas:

Deployment

This domain prepares you to execute NGFW modes, NGIPS modes, as well as options for high availability. There’s also the matter concerning your awareness of IRB configurations.

Configuration

Within this exam section, you will be tested based on your ability to configure various system settings, policies, objects, and devices within Cisco Firepower Management Center.

Management & troubleshooting

For you to work fully as a security systems professional, troubleshooting skills are essential. The 300-710 test ensures you can troubleshoot the network using FMC CLI as well as GUI. Other abilities include configuring dashboards and reporting in FMC, troubleshooting with the use of packet capture processes, as well as analyzing risk and standard reports.

Integration

With regards to integration, the 300-710 evaluation ensures you’re effective in configuring Cisco AMP for Networks as well as Endpoints within Firepower Management Center. Besides, you must be skilled in executing Threat Intelligence Director targeting security intelligence feeds for third parties, among other things.

Conclusion

The Cisco 300-710 evaluation equips candidates with the exact skills needed to perform their professional duties related to using the Cisco Firepower solution. So, if your goal is to become a security professional within this domain, then this evaluation is ideal for you. Start your preparation for this exam now and explore the benefits that it brings!