What Level 2.5 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Haps Staff

The social distancing guidance level will be raised to Level 2.5 and include additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area starting Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 00:00 until Monday, December 28, 2020.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2.5 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective Tuesday, December 15 until Monday, December 28, 2020)

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of facility users

1. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on priority facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

A ban on gatherings in the 5 types of entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha)

A ban on gatherings for door-to-door sales and direct sales promotion halls, singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries: Cafes: Take-out and delivery only; Restaurants: Take-out and delivery only past 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

Regular facilities: Limit on the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

– Indoor sports facilities: Suspension of operations

– Wedding halls, funeral halls: Limit on the number of people to less than 50.

– Bathhouses: Limit on the number of people (1 person/16㎡), eating food is prohibited, no operations of saunas in bathhouses

– Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between seats, suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

– Concert halls: keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

– PC rooms: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; Minors are prohibited from entering PC rooms even with a guardian present. No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed), All customers will also be required to sit apart from one another.

– Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; Minors; Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited

– Private academies and job training centers: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day No eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between seats

Ban on lessons that involve the risk of droplet dispersal, such as singing or wind instruments. (Excludes lessons for the 2021 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT))

– Study rooms and cafes: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; group rooms up to 50% capacity; keep one seat empty between seats; eating food is prohibited

– Amusement and water parks: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day; Limit on number of users to 1/3 of capacity

– Barbershops/hair salons: Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day, Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) or keep two seats empty between seats

– Shops·marts·department stores (300㎡ or larger): Suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

– Convenience stores are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food and providing an area to eat including outdoor tables are prohibited).

– Street vendors are only permitted take-out and delivery past 9 PM. until 5:00 AM the next day (eating food is prohibited).

Other facilities: Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡) and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

National and public facilities: Suspended operations of sports facilities, velodromes, regattas, racecourses, and casinos; Number of people limited to 30% capacity

Social welfare facilities (including daycare centers): Operating under strict quarantine measures

Facilities’ operations shall be partially suspended and only provide emergency care in consideration of increasing virus cases within a region or the risk/disinfection situation at facilities

2. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart

Gatherings/Events: Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more

– Strongly advised to cancel or refrain from conducting all meetings and gatherings, especially private gatherings with 10 people or more attending

– Exhibits, expos and international conferences: Limit on the number of people (1 person/16㎡)

Sports activities: No spectators at games

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

The reservation capacity for transportation services (e.g. KTX, express buses) will be reduced to 50% (except air flights).

School: 1/3 density

Religious activities: Religious facilities must switch to contactless/online proceedings (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) with less than 20 participants, and are prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Other Activities

A ban on operating facilities within apartment complexes, such as health centers, saunas, cafes, and study rooms.

A ban on gatherings for year-end or New Year’s events, parties hosted at accommodation venues – hotels, party rooms, and guesthouses.

A ban on any club-related gatherings that involve the risk of droplet dispersal, such as sports (table tennis, badminton, soccer, baseball), dancing, or other hobbies.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.

Classification of Multi-use Facilities

‘Priority’ Facilities (9 types)

— Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha

— Singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers

— Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

Regular’ Facilities (14 types)

— Internet cafes (PC bangs), wedding halls, funeral homes, private academies, job training centers

— Bathhouses/saunas, concert halls, movie theaters, amusement parks/water parks, multi-rooms/DVD rooms

— Indoor sports facilities, barbershops/hair salons, shops·marts·department stores, study rooms and cafes

Travel

