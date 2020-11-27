What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

The City of Busan will apply social distancing guidelines and measures that correspond to the Level 2 national guidelines starting on November 27, 2020, 00:00 until further notice.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 1.5 (Enhancement of some quarantine measures corresponding to Level 2)

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of users

1. Multi-use Facilities

Priority facilities: Limit the number of people and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

The city government will impose a “one-strike-out” rule on priority facilities. A violation of the quarantine rules even once will immediately result in operations being shut down.

Regular facilities: Limit the number of people (1 person/4㎡) and comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep a log of visitors, disinfect and ventilate)

Other facilities: Regular operations

National and public facilities: Number of people limited to 30% capacity

Social welfare facilities (including daycare centers): Operating under strict quarantine measures

Facilities’ operations shall be partially suspended and only provide emergency care in consideration of increasing virus cases within a region or the risk/disinfection situation at facilities

2. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

Mandatory to wear a face mask

‘Priority’ facilities, ‘regular’ facilities’, places of assemblies and demonstrations, public transportation, medical centers, pharmacies, day and night care centers, nursing facilities, indoor sports stadiums, high-risk workplaces (distribution and logistics centers, call centers), meetings and events where 500 people or more are expected to attend and have consulted with the local government

Mandatory at all indoor facilities, outdoor public assemblies and demonstrations, and sports stadiums; administrative fines to be imposed for violations

Mask wearing is also mandatory at events that involve high-risk activities, such as chanting, singing, or prolonged conversation.

Gatherings/Events: Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 100 or more

High-risk activities such as chanting, singing, or prolonged conversation banned.

Sports activities: Limited spectators (10%)

Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask

School: 1/3 of student capacity recommended (2/3 for high school); Up to 2/3 allowed

Religious activities: Religious gatherings (including regular worship) up to 20% capacity allowed. No meetings and meal services hosted by religious facilities.

Work Pattern:

Working from home recommended for a proportion of workers per organization/division (e.g: 1/3 of employees)

Mandatory wearing of face masks in businesses considered high-risk (distribution and logistics centers, call centers)

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners, and operators.