Business Spotlight

What Stops People From Investing Their Money?

Haps Staff

There’s plenty of opportunity in the modern financial markets, particularly when you consider the sheer range of options available and the leverage associated with entities such as the foreign exchange.

However, the market remains seemingly inaccessible to some, with a number of practical and psychological factors discouraging many from accessing the financial marketplace in the first place.

We’ll explore some of these below while asking what you can do to bridge any gaps in understanding and increase your confidence when entering the marketplace?

Why Don’t People Invest Their Cash?

Historically, there were simply too many barriers to entry surrounding the financial market, from inflated capital requirements (in some instances) to the absence of tech-led forex trading platforms such as the MetaTrader 4.  

While innovation and sustained technological advancement have helped to eradicate many of these barriers to entry, aspiring investors may also find themselves gripped by an innate fear of the unknown. 

This is a universal challenge whenever you try something new, of course, while it can also be compounded in this instance by a fundamental lack of knowledge or understanding of a particular market’s mechanisms.

Knowledge is particularly important when trading volatile and derivative assets such as currencies, as there are a number of underlying rules that govern change in the forex market. So, by building knowledge over time and then gaining practical experience through an online demo account, you can create a keen sense of determinism that allows for more informed and less emotive trading.

You may also be influenced by a number of common misconceptions, which may be built on ignorance or misinformation from others.

One common misconception refers to initial capital requirements, as some believe these to be excessive across a wide range of markets.

While this may be true in the case of day trading stocks, however, it varies from one asset class to another, with the result that you can access highly leveraged entities such as the forex market with minimal amounts of cash.

How to Overcome These Challenges

As we can see, knowledge represents power in the world of financial market trading, while this is certainly key to every trader’s success across the globe.

In this respect, simply reading books from qualified authors and attending investment training courses (either on or offline) represents an excellent way to kickstart your trading journey, as this will provide you with the knowledge that you need to achieve sustainable success over time.

You may also want to consider the benefits of concepts such as social trading, which enable you to create a network of skilled investors and ‘copy’ the most successful portfolios.

Of course, you’ll need to have an understanding of any trading strategies that you adopt, as this will equip you with the agility to make necessary changes in line with specific market movements.

If you’re really starting from scratch, we’d also recommend initially working alongside an accredited financial advisor, who can provide expert guidance and help you to develop a more targeted approach.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more
Business Spotlight

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Sign Up Now to Join ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party

Haps Staff -
ECCK Busan is pleased to invite you to the sparkly ‘ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party’ scheduled for December 4, 2020 at the 5th-floor ballroom at the newly opened Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae.
Read more
Business News

Interview with ECCK President Christoph Heider

Jeff Liebsch -
German-born President of the ECCK, Christoph Heider, has been leading the organization since May 2013 which helps its more than 360 members with information, communication, and access pertaining to the business and regulatory environment of Korea.
Read more

The Latest

What Stops People From Investing Their Money?

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
There’s plenty of opportunity in the modern financial markets, particularly when you consider the sheer range of options available and the leverage associated with entities such as the foreign exchange.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Finnair Offering Eight Special Trips to Rovaniemi to Meet Santa in Virtual Reality

Travel Haps Staff -
Finnair looks to add some holiday spirit this year by offering eight virtual reality trips to Rovaniemi, the official home of Santa Claus.
Read more

Three More Businesses Caught Violating Quarantine Measures

Busan News BeFM News -
Three businesses were found violating quarantine guidelines in Busan after carrying out intensive inspections on 747 businesses subject to a ban on gathering and abiding by stricter social distancing guidelines.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

Seven Busan Bridges to Light Up in Yellow Tonight to Promote Good Luck and Happiness

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Seven of Busan's major bridges will light up yellow tonight to wish good luck and happiness as the end of 2020 approaches.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
44 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
5 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °

Dine & Drink

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more

Seomyeon Pub Owner Fined For Failing to Maintain Social Distancing

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
A local court has handed down fines against a pub owner and an employee for failing to maintain a distance of 1 to 2 meters in the establishment back in May.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 