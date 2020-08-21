What the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 Mean in the Busan Area

NewsBusan News

The city of Busan has enacted the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 in the Busan Area from August 21st.

Here is what the new enforcement details:

Assembly/Gathering/Event

○ Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more indoors and 100 or more outdoors

Sports Event

○ Switch to non-spectator games

Publicly Used Facility

Public

○ Operation suspension of indoor national/public facilities

Private

○ Operation suspension of *12 types of high-risk facilities (excluding distribution and logistics centers) *Bars including night clubs and room salons, colatech (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha, singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, indoor gyms for intense group exercise (GX), direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers, large-scale (300 or more people) hagwon(private educational institutes), buffet restaurants, PC cafes

Local governments may add types to this facility category.

Some of the high-risk publicly used facilities (12 types), including wedding halls, movie theaters, and bathhouses, are required to comply with infection prevention and control measures (ban on gatherings).

The facilities included hagwons, arcades, general restaurants bigger than certain criteria (e.g. 150㎡ or bigger), water parks, religious facilities, indoor wedding halls, concert halls, movie theaters, bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, multi-rooms/DVD rooms, funeral halls

Local governments may add types to this facility category.

Social welfare facilities and daycare centers are recommended to be closed.

Maintain essential services, such as emergency childcare services.

Schools

○ The population density should be lowered to the one-third of students. For high schools, it is the two-thirds of students.

Switch to distance learning (Aug. 18 ~ Aug. 21)

Religious facilities

All churches in Busan are allowed only non-face-to-face services and all religious facilities are prohibited to hold any kind of face-to-face meetings and events as well as group meals.

Institution/Business

Public

○ Limit the number of employees at the workplace by adopting flexible work schedules and working from home.

(Example: Keep two-thirds of the total number of employees at the workplace at the same time.)

Private

○ The recommendation is to limit the number of employees at the workplace to the same level as public institutions.

Early Closure of Seven Public Beaches in Busan (August 21 00:00 ~)

The seven public beaches, which had been scheduled to open until August 31st, close early on August 21 00:00.

Visitors may access the beaches but all convenience services will be suspended including parasols rentals and shower rooms. However, essential workers for beach safety management will continue working until the 31st.

Code of Conduct for the Public

1. Do not go out, go to work, or go to school if you are unwell with fever or respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, sore throat, muscle pain).

If a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher continues, or the symptoms deteriorates, contact the KCDC call center at 1339/area code+120 or a local public health center.

2. Postpone or cancel nonessential errands, gatherings, dining-outs, events, trips, etc.

  • Choose takeout/delivery rather than eating at a restaurant/cafe.

In particular, postpone or cancel events or gatherings if they provide meals as many of recently reported cases were turned out to get infected by eating together.

(Exercise) Avoid gyms and exercise at home.

(Social Gatherings) Hold virtual gatherings instead of in-person events.

(Utmost Use of PCs/Smartphones)

3. When going out in public, adhere to infection prevention and control measures including wearing a mask and stay away from enclosed, crowded spaces with poor ventilation. Remember to avoid three Cs: Crowded places, close-contact settings, and confined and enclosed spaces.

Mask Wearing — Make sure to wear a mask indoors and keep it on outdoors if unable to keep a two-meter distance.

Avoid activities that cannot be done with a mask on, such as eating, singing, and cheering out loud.

Distancing — Keep a distance of two meters (at least one meter) from others.

Make sure not to engage in activities that release respiratory droplets in the air, such as shouting, chanting, and cheering out loud. Also, shun physical contact, such as handshakes and hugs.

