What Time Do Korean Students Go to School?

The Korean education system is known for its quality and its rigor—but also for the very long hours that students put in. It is not uncommon for high school students to spend 12 or even 15 hours on their education each day, both through formal schooling and through “self-study” sessions and homework. Elementary students, of course, do not spend quite so much time at school. Nevertheless, the South Korean system favors long hours and hard work. For many students, the school day starts at either 8 AM or 9 AM. For elementary school students, the day may run through mid-afternoon. At the high school level, the typical school is made up of 50-minute class periods with ten-minute breaks in between.

However, while the official school day for middle and high school students might be over by 3 PM for middle school and 5 PM for high school, many Korean students then head to a “cram school” for study sessions that by law can stretch to 10 PM.

These long days are often said to help students achieve better results. In this article, we’ll look at the Korean education system, evaluate its effectiveness, and examine how it works to see whether other countries can benefit from it.

So, what do you need to know about education in South Korea?

Intense Support for Education

While South Korea has one of the most rigorous education systems in the world, it is also one of the most challenging for students and their families.

Famously, South Korea’s education system is extremely intense. Students come out of it with a deep sense of purpose because the system motivates them to pursue high achievement, and many parents reinforce this by expecting their kids to achieve exceptional performance—even though, by definition, half of all students will be below average. Parental involvement is a major factor in shaping the South Korean educational experience. Parents spend on average about 15% of their income on supplementary services to help their children achieve more from their education. Indeed, a significant portion of families devote 25% of their income on educational support services.

But what does all that financial commitment buy? Korean parents spend big on workbooks, supplementary materials, night classes (“cram school”), and private tutors. As we mentioned, South Korean students are in school from 8 or 9 AM until 3 or even 5 PM, but they will then go to night school or work with private tutors until 10 PM. Because Koreans focus primarily on achieving high scores on standardized testing, students must sacrifice their free time, and much of their young lives, to ensure they maximize every possible point on their exams.

Technology-Forward Schools

To help prepare students for the future, South Korean schools rely heavily on advanced educational technology, which has helped to make Korean schools more efficient. Decades ago, for example, students would need to be physically present in a classroom to learn. Now, with online lectures and tests administered remotely, technology is reshaping education. South Korean schools were already at the forefront of this movement even before the COVID pandemic introduced many Western schools to remote and online learning options.

South Korean schools have positioned themselves as global leaders in the integration of smart technology to aid teachers and students alike. This technology allows teachers to customize curriculums for individual students’ learning styles and special needs. For example, a teacher can add visuals for visual learners, provide audio supplements for auditory learners, and select tailored activities that can scale up or down to meet a student’s skill level.

Creating a Culture of Excellence

South Korea fosters a culture of excellence from the first days of school through the end of high school, when students sit for a national exam that determines their college placement and therefore their future potential. The emphasis put on the exam makes preparing for it into a national priority. Indeed, exam prep is so important that the entire country shifts gears to accommodate the exam. The country closes airspace over exam centers to avoid noise from air traffic, for example.

It is this top-to-bottom national commitment to education, schools, and teachers that sets South Korea apart from other top-tier countries. South Korea’s pride in education extends to considering teachers to be national heroes. Imagine the difference if other countries lifted teachers up from an exploitable commodity to a high-status, desirable profession. This might even encourage more spending on education and an increase in morale among educators rather than an endless cycle of budget cuts and demoralization.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, the South Korean education system stands out as one of the most rigorous and demanding in the world, with students investing a significant amount of time and effort into their studies. The system’s intense focus on academic achievement, bolstered by strong parental involvement and substantial financial investment in supplementary resources, has resulted in high-performing students (however, it can backfire, and rather soon). The incorporation of cutting-edge technology in the classroom enhances the learning experience, and a culture of excellence permeates every aspect of education in the country.

While this approach has its merits and has led to impressive outcomes, it is crucial to consider the potential drawbacks, such as the intense pressure placed on students and the sacrifices they must make in terms of personal and social development. Considering that emotional intelligence is no less important, often more necessary for career advancement, this approach has evident drawbacks.

Nevertheless, the South Korean model offers valuable insights for other countries looking to improve their educational systems, demonstrating the power of national commitment to education and the elevation of teaching as a respected profession.