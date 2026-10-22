What to Expect at the UN Peace Festival Taking Place This Weekend
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What to Expect at the UN Peace Festival Taking Place This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The UN Peace Festival will take place from October 23 to 25 at Peace Park in Nam-gu, featuring performances, exhibitions and interactive activities celebrating the values of peace and freedom.

Held in Busan’s UN Peace and Culture Special Zone, the three-day festival highlights the district’s historical connection to the Korean War and its role in commemorating the sacrifices of United Nations veterans.

The program will include a parade, an opening ceremony, live performances, cultural exhibitions and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.

Organized in cooperation with local institutions, community organizations and private partners, the festival aims to encourage public participation while promoting awareness of peace and international cooperation.

The event is part of Busan’s broader UN-related commemorations, which take place around United Nations Day on October 24.

The festival is open to local residents and visitors, with activities centered around Peace Park.

Further information and detailed programming are available through the Busan Nam-gu Cultural Foundation.

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Haps Staff
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