What to Expect Ahead of This Weekend’s Hanwha Classic 2022

Haps Staff

The first major of the Korean women’s professional golf (KLPGA), The ‘Hanwha Classic 2022’, gets underway tomorrow at the Jade Palace Golf Club in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do for four days from August 25 to 28.

A total purse of 1.4 billion won and 252 million won in prize money is up for grabs with star players from home and abroad set to tee off.

This competition, which marks its 11th anniversary this year, and includes Park Min-ji, Park Ji-young, and top domestic players including Yu Hae-ran and other top players on the KLPGA Tour and Jeju Samdasoo Masters winner Ji Hansol and Jo Ah-yeon.

Active on the LPGA and JLPGA Tour Ji Eun-hee, Kim In-kyung,Shin Ji-eun of the Hanwha Q Cells Golf Team, and Lee Min-young are also scheduled to participate.

