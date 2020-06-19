Travel

What to Expect at Beaches in Busan When They Open For Summer Operations

Haps Staff

The city of Busan held the ‘2020 Beach Operations Meeting’ at the City Hall earlier this week ahead of opening more public beaches next month.

The meeting focused on examining quarantine management at the beaches for infection prevention, as people will flock to the beach in the summer season.

In addition to COVID-19 quarantine activities, the city will look for any preparations necessary for the opening and operation of the beaches including safety, transportation, security measures, facility maintenance as well as measures to manage accommodation, food, parasols, and recreational water tubes.

Covid-19 Response Teams will be dispatched at each of the seven public beaches in Busan, parasols will be installed 2 meters apart, public events held at the beach will be restricted, everyday life quarantine scheme specific to the beach venue will be strengthened on certain days, and intensive infection prevention activities will be carried out against facilities.

Haeundae Beach plans to additionally install a parasol on-site reservation system and a beach electronic payment system.

Haeundae and Songjeong beaches run from June 1 to August 31, while Songdo, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imrang beaches run from July 1 to August 31.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Take a Healing Stroll on the Paths Through Daewonsa Valley Road

Haps Staff -
Daewonsa Valley Road, in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do is one of the less explored in Jirisan, but it provides beautiful scenery along its 3.5km trails which start from Yupyeong parking lot in Samjang-myeon to Garangip Elementary School in Yupyeong village.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Four Must-Visit Places to See this Summer

Haps Staff -
Here are four recommended places around Busan to check out this summer.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park Opens

Haps Staff -
Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park opened on Saturday for the 2020 summer season.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: The Wetlands of South Korea

Maurice Lineman -
Since 1997, Korea has continued to have wetlands ratified for inclusion to the global list of Ramsar sites, and thereby to uphold its agreement to the Ramsar Convention.
Read more
Local Destinations

Taejongdae’s Popular Hydrangea Festival Has Been Canceled

Haps Staff -
The Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival has been canceled this year. 
Read more
International Destinations

EPIZODE5: Epilogue Announces Dates For Its 5th Edition in Phu Quoc

Haps Staff -
The pioneering EPIZODE festival is coming back to bring its first-rate music selection, along with the breathtaking artistic setting and electric atmosphere in Vietnam’s paradise Phú Quốc island.
Read more

The Latest

Rainy Season to Begin Next Week on the Korean Peninsula

Busan News Haps Staff -
Korea’s rainy season is forecasted to begin next week according to the Busan Meteorological Association.
Read more

What to Expect at Beaches in Busan When They Open For Summer Operations

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan held the '2020 Beach Operations Meeting' at the City Hall earlier this week ahead of opening more public beaches next month.
Read more

2020년대 마지막 부분일식, 금련산에서 관측하자!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 금련산청소년수련원이 오는 21일 진행되는 부분일식 천문현상을 수련원에서 가족들과 함께 맞이할 수 있도록 오후 2시부터 6시까지 ‘2020년 부분일식 관측행사’를 운영한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

6-Star Lotte Signiel Opens in Haeundae

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The long-awaited Lotte Signiel hotel has finally opened its doors in LCT Tower in Haeundae.
Read more

Liquid Arts Writing Workshop This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Writing Workshop returns again for its third meetup of 2020 on Zoom. 
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
73 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Fri
21 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
26 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang's White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft. 
Read more

Paris Baguette Looks to Make Inroads in Canada

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC is looking to Canada for its latest expansion, as bakery chain Paris Baguette hopes to add the North American country to its expanding portfolio.
Read more

27th Busan International Food Expo Begins Tomorrow at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 17 to June 20 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea