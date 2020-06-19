What to Expect at Beaches in Busan When They Open For Summer Operations

The city of Busan held the ‘2020 Beach Operations Meeting’ at the City Hall earlier this week ahead of opening more public beaches next month.

The meeting focused on examining quarantine management at the beaches for infection prevention, as people will flock to the beach in the summer season.

In addition to COVID-19 quarantine activities, the city will look for any preparations necessary for the opening and operation of the beaches including safety, transportation, security measures, facility maintenance as well as measures to manage accommodation, food, parasols, and recreational water tubes.

Covid-19 Response Teams will be dispatched at each of the seven public beaches in Busan, parasols will be installed 2 meters apart, public events held at the beach will be restricted, everyday life quarantine scheme specific to the beach venue will be strengthened on certain days, and intensive infection prevention activities will be carried out against facilities.

Haeundae Beach plans to additionally install a parasol on-site reservation system and a beach electronic payment system.

Haeundae and Songjeong beaches run from June 1 to August 31, while Songdo, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imrang beaches run from July 1 to August 31.