What to Expect at Busan’s Beaches This Summer

As time gets closer to opening the public beach season in Busan, authorities are scrambling to come up with measures to ensure safety at beaches while strengthening measures due to COVID-19.

Here’s what we know so far about what to expect at beaches this summer.

Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach

Haeundae-gu has announced that the two beaches will partially open summer operations from June 1st.

Haeundae Beach plans to open a 300-meter wide space from the tourist office facility to the main event square, while Songjeong Beach will open a 150-meter wide space from the tourist information center towards Jukdo.

Parasol and tube rentals are to be restricted during the partially opened period, while lifeguards will be on duty to monitor the safety of swimmers.

Though not announced, it is likely that a parasol on-site reservation system and a Smart Beach Electronic Payment system will once again be used once operations are fully opened, from July 1.

Shower rooms and dressing rooms will also be ventilated and sterilized every 30 minutes.

Masks will once again be required to be worn.

Dadaepo Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Ilgwang Beach, Imrang Beach, and Songdo Beach

As of the time of writing, the beaches are planning to officially open for summer operations on July 1st.

The local districts which maintain the safety and operations of the beaches have not yet released any information pertaining to any restrictions as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Millak Waterfront Park, also a big summer draw near Gwangalli Beach at night, is also being reviewed for what kind of opening it can have this summer.

Suyeong-gu officials are contemplating whether or not there will restrictions on the number of people and also if reservations will be needed.

Please note that the situation can change quickly and on short notice due to the COVID-19 measures around the city.

Here’s What Happened Last Year at the City’s Seven Beaches

The number of visitors to beaches in Busan last summer was down 19,000,000 over 2019.

The number of visitors over the summer was 14,290,000, down from 33,656,000 in 2019 from July through August 20.

Dadaepo Beach saw the biggest drop, down 73% from the previous year. Visitors to Songdo Beach fell 72% and Gwangalli Beach fell 66% with only 2,720,000 beachgoers this summer.

The nation’s most populous beach, Haeundae, attracted 6.5 million, down 37% from the previous year.

Visitors to Ilgwang and Imrang Beaches fell 27% and 29% respectively.

Reasons for the significant drop included the long rainy season which was the longest on record at 50 days and social distancing rules enacted at the city’s seven beaches.

Over 4,000 warnings for not wearing masks were issued, including over 2,600 at Haeundae Beach.