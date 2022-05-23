TravelLocal Destinations

What to Expect at Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Ahead of Next Week’s Opening

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach will partially open on June 2nd and welcome early summer guests.

Entering the water is allowed for a 300m section in front of the Haeundae Beach tourist information center and a 150m section in front of Songjeong Beach’s coastal service room, where water safety personnel will be deployed.

Parasols will not be installed during the partial opening.

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches will fully open from July 1 until August 31 along with Songdo, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imrang Beaches.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
83 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 