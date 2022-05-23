What to Expect at Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Ahead of Next Week’s Opening

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach will partially open on June 2nd and welcome early summer guests.

Entering the water is allowed for a 300m section in front of the Haeundae Beach tourist information center and a 150m section in front of Songjeong Beach’s coastal service room, where water safety personnel will be deployed.

Parasols will not be installed during the partial opening.

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches will fully open from July 1 until August 31 along with Songdo, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imrang Beaches.