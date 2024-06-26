What to Expect at Next Month’s 2024 Busan Step Up Dance Festival

The ‘Busan Dance Festival’, which debuted last year, is returning as the upgraded ‘2024 Busan Step Up Dance Festival’ at the Busan Cinema Center and KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan on July 4-7.

In the lead-up to the main event, the ‘Random Play Dance’ promotional program began on May 5th at the Busan Cinema Center and has been held at various locations across Busan, attracting around 1,000 spectators per session.

Despite the rain, about 200 citizens participated at Busan Station on June 8th. The final ‘Random Play Dance’ session will be at KT&G Sangsang Madang Dance Studio on June 29th at 7 p.m.

Major Events and Competitions

This year’s ‘Stand Fe’, featuring a total prize pool of 33 million won, will combine competition and festival formats. The main events include the ‘World Street One-on-One (1on1) Battle’ and the ‘Dance Performance World Championship’. A new addition this year is the ‘Junior (Youth Prospective) Street Championship’.

The ‘1on1 Battle’ has removed genre distinctions and increased the prize money for winners to 10 million won.

As of June 25th, 180 participants had applied, with applications open until July 2nd. The battle will take place on July 6th at 3:30 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater. Judges include Hojin, Waxsi, and Sonbang, with Durak as the MC and Som as the DJ.

The ‘Dance Performance World Championship’ will see 238 contestants from 23 teams competing.

The finals will be held on July 7th at the Outdoor Theater. This year’s prize for the winning team is 15 million won. Judges include Jayrick, Bada, Calvin, Bata, and Akanen, who will also perform a ‘Jersey Show’ during the final judging. The audience will contribute to the final score along with the judges.

Junior Street Championship and Side Programs

The newly established ‘Junior Street Championship’ will be held on July 5th at 3 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater, featuring 248 contestants from 27 teams. Judges include In-gyu, So, Dynamic Jun, and Hans. The winner will receive 2 million won, and the runner-up will receive 1 million won.

Additional events include the ‘Global Street Dance Class’ with judges Hojin and Akanen, held on July 4th and 5th, respectively. The ‘Wannabe Talk Show & Networking Party’ will take place on July 5th at Museum One, featuring speakers Durak, Akanen, and In-gyu. Participation is limited to the first 300 people.

For more information, visit the festival’s Instagram (@busan_dance_festival). Admission is free, all seats are reserved, and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.