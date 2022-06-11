What to Expect at This Year’s Kiwi Wine Festival in Busan

With the New Zealand Wine Festival just days away, here is a preview of what you can expect.

Including a great variety of food and entertainment, 19 New Zealand wines, featuring numerous premium wineries, including Astrolabe, Clos Henri, Kim Crawford, Delta Wine, Dog Point, Craggy Range, Love Block, Mud House, HaHa, Hunter’s Wine, Tepa, Koha, Flying Kiwi, Mozzie Wines, Ohau Wines, Two Rivers, Villa Maria, Mission Estate and Trout Valley Russian Jack will be available.

This year’s event, the first in three years, moves to the outdoor setting at the Busan Cinema Center and showcases a variety of award-winning wineries from New Zealand paired with a memorable culinary experience.

There will also be a chance to listen to some classical music as the Dureraum Saturday afternoon concert is also held at 5 p.m. nearby.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is one of the city’s most anticipated events each year.

Tickets cost 130,000 won for Kiwi Chamber members, 150,000 won for non-members, and 130,000 won per ticket if you can organize a group of eight people.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kiwi Chamber website.

Here are a few key examples of wines participants can expect:

Clos Henri

Nestled under the southern foothills of Marlborough’s Wairau Valley, Clos Henri is the wine estate meticulously established and organically run by the famous Sancerre wine-growing family of Henri Bourgeois. Uniting 10 generations of winegrowing know-how from the Bourgeois family, Clos Henri crafts textural and elegant wines, capturing the intense Marlborough character.

The premium vintages of Clos Henri include Sauvignon Blanc and Clos Henri Pinot Noir – both are crisp and aromatic with grassy notes and plenty of citrus flavors. Sauvignon Blanc is one of the most food-friendly white wines. It pairs well with seafood, chicken, green vegetables and herb-forward sauces like pesto, chimichurri, and mojo sauce.

Two Rivers

Established in 2004, Two Rivers of Marlborough takes its name from the iconic rivers that feed the wine-growing heart of Marlborough’s renowned Wairau and Awatere Valleys. It was in the Awatere valley, overlooking the braided river, that founder and winemaker David Clouston spent his childhood.

Two Rivers of Marlborough’s mission is to select the finest parcels of fruit from the banks of both the Wairau and Awatere rivers and to craft wines that express the different microclimates peculiar to these two rivers.

The premium vintages of Two Rivers Wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

Two Rivers ‘Isle of Beauty’ Rosé Savoury has fresh sea breeze aromas of rock salt and pink peppercorns, overlaying nuances of watermelon, nectarine, and botanical notes of Jasmine. This elegant rosé goes well with rich brunch foods like creamy poached eggs and fatty bacon. This is a food-worthy wine, particularly with hot smoked salmon with chili mixed with pasta for dinner.

Mission Estate

Mission Estate is a multi-award-winning winery and iconic New Zealand landmark located in the heart of Hawke’s Bay. Established in 1851 by French missionaries, it is New Zealand’s oldest winery and home to a heritage like no other.

The premium vintages of Mission Estate include Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewurztraminer, and Late Harvest white wine.

Mission Estate Gewurztraminer is a classic example of floral aroma scents of Turkish delight and a palate that is rich and full. It is the perfect match for spicy oriental cuisine.

Villa Maria

Villa Maria’s 60-year journey at the forefront of New Zealand’s wine industry has shaped the company as it stands today. Throughout the 1960s Villa Maria was a one-man band. In 1961, at just 21 years of age, Sir George Fistonich leased five acres of land from his father in Mangere, Auckland, and started off with just an acre of vines. The first wine under the name Villa Maria in 1962 was made with grapes harvested from this block. Today, Villa Maria is globally recognized and is adored for its bold, expressive, and exceptional New Zealand wine quality.

The premium vintages of Villa Maria include Mariainclude Private Bin, Left Filed, Earth Garden, and Taylor’s Pass Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.

Villa Maria Pinot Noir pairs well with a wide range of foods—fruitier versions make a great match with salmon or other fatty fish, roasted chicken or pasta dishes; bigger, more tannic Pinots are ideal with duck and other game birds, casseroles or stews like beef bourguignon.

Craggy Range (New to Korea)

Craggy Range is a family-owned winery situated in the shadow of the spectacular Te Mata Peak in the premium wine-growing area of Hawke’s Bay New Zealand. Craggy Range produces a collection of iconic wines from multiple regions in New Zealand.

The premium vintages of Craggy Range include Syrah, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Rose and Merlot.

Craggy Range Syrah (Shiraz) pairs very well with grilled meats, vegetables, wild game, and beef stew.

We will have a range of vintages but the most common white wines will be 2020-2022 vintages. There will be a variety of red wine vintages from 2017 onwards.

White wines from New Zealand are known to give you an appetite for food. Their Sauvignon Blancs pair nicely with summer salads, mussels, and other seafood. A chilled Chardonnay goes a long way with a variety of meat pies offering balance. The reds will of course pair with the barbecue section of the buffet. There will be an array of meats, and I know many are excited about New Zealand grown Lamb and grass-fed beef which goes well with red wine beautifully.

