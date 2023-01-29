What to Expect at Schools With the New Mask Rules

As the obligation to wear indoor masks is lifted from today, the Ministry of Education announced detailed standards for wearing masks in schools.

Students are required to wear masks when using the school bus and the bus for field trips.

It is also recommended to wear a mask when performing indoor choir.

Students will be able to take off their masks in class for the first time in about three years after COVID-19. Students are not required to wear masks during physical education classes at indoor gymnasiums.

However, the Ministry of Education has advised that students must wear masks when using school buses at schools and academies.

It is in the same context as the obligation to wear a mask in public transportation is maintained. Masks must also be worn when using group buses related to school events, such as field trips and field experience activities. School bus and group bus drivers must also wear masks.

In addition, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in a high-risk group, you are recommended to wear a mask if you have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected patient.

The Ministry of Education recommended wearing a mask when it is difficult to physically maintain a distance of 1m from others in a space with poor ventilation.

Wearing an indoor mask was also recommended when performing chorus in classrooms, auditoriums, or when there are many activities that generate droplets, such as group cheering at indoor gyms.

In addition, if there is a lot of droplet generation in a crowded room, the decision to wear a mask can be made according to the principal’s judgment.

If you do not wear a mask on a school bus or group bus, you will be fined according to the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. No penalty will be imposed if wearing a mask is recommended.

Before the start of the new semester, the Ministry of Education plans to provide additional guidance on “school quarantine guidelines,” which include quarantine guidelines such as self-diagnosis applications and school disinfection and ventilation.