What to Expect at the 28th Busan Sea Festival

From July 26 to 28, the city of Busan will host the 28th Busan Sea Festival at Dadaepo Beach, offering a variety of exciting activities and performances.

This year’s festival kicks off with the grand opening ceremony on July 26, featuring the ‘Dadae Fireworks Show’ and a ‘Night Pool Party.’

Set against the sunset backdrop of Dadaepo Beach, the fireworks will light up the night sky from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ‘Night Pool Party,’ starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m., will feature hip-hop performances by Swings, Han Yo-han, Bio, and Paul Blanco. An artificial pool set up at the beach will ensure a night full of music and fun.

Additionally, festival-goers can enjoy drinks and food at ‘Dadaepocha,’ a pop-up area with various refreshments available.

Throughout the festival, a variety of programs and activities will be available, including the ‘Hanbada Festival for the Disabled on Friday’ and the ‘Open Ocean Open Music Festival,’ and the ‘Dadaepo Beach Salsa Dance Festival’ on Saturday, and the ‘Dadaepo Folk Rock’ performance will also take place on Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, health and wellness enthusiasts can participate in ‘Sunset Yoga,’ ‘Starry Sea Busan Sunset Surfing,’ and ‘Starry Sea Busan Dog Surfing.’ Families can enjoy the ‘DJ Fountain Party’ at the Dadaepo Dream Sunset Fountain and the ‘Camp Nick’ program at Blue Square. The festival also features a hidden ‘Water Stage’ and ‘Hidden Stage’ for unique performances.

For safety, the beach will operate under a total entry control system on July 26, limiting the number of visitors to 32,000 to prevent overcrowding.

Alternative viewing spots, such as the Gouni Ecological Trail, will be available if capacity is exceeded.

To ensure safety around the narrow sidewalks near Dadaepo Station, traffic control will be in place, and nearby public parking lots will be restricted.

Participants are encouraged to use public transportation due to limited parking facilities near the event venue.

For more details, visit the official website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee at www.bfo.or.kr.