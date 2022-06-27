What to Expect at This Weekend’s 15th Busan Port Festival

The 15th Busan Port Festival will be held on July 2 and 3 at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, North Port Chinsu Park, and Yeongdo National Maritime Museum.

The Busan Port Festival, which marks its 15th anniversary this year, is a representative port festival in Korea befitting the ‘Marine Capital of Busan’.

A total of 11 participating events on land and sea are prepared together with organizations and companies in the maritime, port, and fishery sectors, providing a variety of attractions and entertainment.

The opening ceremony of this festival will be held on the special stage of the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal at 8:00 pm on July 2nd, under the theme of ‘Prayer for the Busan World Expo 2030’.

It will include a celebration performance concert from Ha Dong-gyun and Ahn Ye-eun, a media façade theme video, and a Busan Port Fireworks Show with seating for about 2,000.

Major events of the festival include a ‘Beer Garten & Food Truck’ zone where you can enjoy Busan’s representative craft beer with the night view of Busan Port, and a ‘Busan Port Stamp Tour’, a large-scale mission tour program linked with 5 marine cluster organizations

Also, hosted at the night view of North Port, a ‘Busan Port Mini Concert’ with performers Sunset, Burning Soda, Hathaway, Madame Seoul will take place as well as ‘Romantic Sea’, a picnic-type concert held at Amir Park in Yeongdo.

In the sea, there will be a Navigation and Coast Guard ships open event, sea leisure experiences such as kayaking, yachting, and motor boats will be held.

A Busan Port Tour, which is an experience aboard the port guide Saenuri and Jagalchi cruises will also take place and you can apply for the Jagalchi cruise and yacht/motor boat experience at the site.

The ‘Mask to the North Port’, which will be held for the first time this year, is a unique event held at 9:30 pm on the 2nd and 9 pm on the 3rd at Chinsu Park in North Port for people in their 20s and 30s wearing masks and they can experience street dance and K-EDM.

Detailed information about the festival can be found on the official website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee (www.bfo.or.kr).