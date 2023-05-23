Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

What to Expect at This Weekend’s Busan Port Festival

By Haps Staff

The 16th Busan Port Festival will be held for two days on May 27th and 28th at Amir Park in Yeongdo.

The festival is part of the ‘2023 Busan Ocean Month,’ designated by the city to showcase Busan as an international maritime city and generate interest in the ocean among citizens.

The festival will feature various programs, including the ‘Global Port-Park,’ where visitors can explore contents from different countries using shipping containers, the ‘Bukhang Waterfront Park,’ pontoon boat experiences, the ‘Sea-Thru Concert’ water performance, and a ‘Boat Tour’ offering unique boat experiences. Additionally, a ‘Drone Light Show & Firework Show’ with 1,000 large-scale drones will be introduced for the first time.

The highlight of the festival is the ‘Global Port Park,’ featuring pavilions representing countries such as Germany, India, China, and Vietnam, offering cultural experiences and culinary delights including a German Beer garden.

The opening ceremony, themed ‘Pray for the Busan World Expo 2030, Pre-EXPO,’ will take place at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, followed by a tour of the ‘Global Port Park’ and the ‘Busan Port Pavilion.’

The ‘Busan Port Pavilion’ will showcase the history of Busan Port and highlight its contributions to Official Development Assistance (ODA) and international relief efforts. Various events, including navy and coast guard ship releases, harbor guide ship experiences, mission stamp tours, and children’s activities like writing contests and boat model making, will take place in the Amir Park area.

For more information, visitors can visit the website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee.

Haps Staff
