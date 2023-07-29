What to Expect at This Week’s Busan Sea Festival

The highly anticipated 27th Busan Sea Festival is all set to take place at Haeundae Beach and Dadaepo Beach for six days, starting from the 1st of next month.

Marking its 27th anniversary this year, the festival aims to showcase the alluring charm of Busan’s seas by curating attractions tailored to each location at Haeundae and Dadaepo.

Dadaepo Beach Activities

At Dadaepo Beach, a series of citizen participation programs, selected through public contests with themes like ‘Busan,’ ‘Summer,’ and ‘Sea,’ are planned. This year, the festival has particularly enhanced its western mountain area program.

The festival’s lineup includes Busan Zumba on the 1st and Beach Salsa Dance Festival on the 2nd, providing a passionate dance feast to warm up the midsummer night.

On the 3rd, the Hanbada Festival and an open sea open concert will bring a healing and enjoyable experience for all generations. The 4th will witness the Dadaepo Folk Rock Festival set against the captivating backdrop of the sunset.

The evening of the 5th will be highlighted by ‘Wonderful Colorful,’ featuring mesmerizing performances by Paul Kim, Soran, and J Rabbit. Moreover, the ‘Colorful Fireworks Show,’ a spectacular fireworks display at Dadaepo Beach, will grace the night sky for approximately 20 minutes, themed around the romantic ‘Golden Hour,’ when the sea becomes enchanting as the sun sets.

Haeundae Beach

Haeundae Beach, on the 4th, will host the iconic ‘Night Pool Party,’ an all-standing performance in an artificial pool from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The event will feature renowned Korean hip-hop musicians such as Swings, Han Yo-han, BewhY, Ash Island, and Taber, elevating the festival’s ambiance.

Additionally, various activities like street performances (busking), health management (wellness) experience programs, and soothing ‘Sunset Surfing,’ ‘Beach Yoga,’ and ‘Beach Coming’ will be open to pre-registered participants throughout the Busan Sea Festival.