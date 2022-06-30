What to Expect at This Year’s 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival

Asia’s most prominent music film festival, the 18th edition of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF), will be held at Jecheon’s iconic venues—the Airfield Stage, and the Uirimji Stage.

On May 12, the festival hinted at enhanced festivities with the release of a colorful poster and slogan. The slogan ‘a tempo’ is a musical terminology and means ‘back to original tempo.’ The slogan ‘a tempo’ is meant to excite the future audience, showing the festive identity of the festival and inviting everyone to enjoy the festival at a pre-pandemic pace.

At this year’s edition, the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival announced it would move its main stage to the Airfield Stage in the Mosan area to overcome the downsizing during the pandemic and make a fresh start. The airfield, which has been reopened to the public after its military use, features extensive runways and scenic views that catch visitors’ eyes. The world’s first special concert by Justin Hurwitz, the music composer of Korean fans’ beloved film La La Land, will be held at the airfield.

The ‘Films in Live’ program allows you to enjoy a film screening while listening to the music in the film accompanied by a live orchestral performance. It features film concerts that are becoming increasingly popular around the world.

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival will feature film music concerts by a large orchestra every night during the festival. The film concert of Steven Spielberg’s film E.T. will be held at the Airfield Stage, while the Uirimji Stage will host the concerts of the Korean animated film Leafie: a Hen Into The Wild, and the Korean film One Fine Spring Day starring Yoo Ji-tae and Lee Young-ae.

The Jecheon International Music & Film Festival plans to produce original film concerts featuring Korean films premiering at the festival each year and present them around the world. The ‘Films in Live’ program is particularly noteworthy as it is the world’s first film concert featuring a Korean film and will be conducted by Han Juheon, the permanent conductor of musicals at Linz State Theater in Austria.

This year, audiences can expect an unprecedented scale of film music concerts accompanied by a large orchestra during the ‘Films in Live’ program, while a 66-piece orchestra and a 16-piece jazz big band have been arranged for Justin Hurwitz’s ‘Special Concert.’ In addition, audiences can expect an enhanced range of programs such as ‘One Summer Night,’ a live concert in which the best musicians of each genre accompany first-class music films.

The 18th edition of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where visitors can bask in music and film to the fullest, will be held for 6 days from August 11-16 in the Jecheon City Area.

This year, various programs full of festivity will be prepared for the audience, including ‘One Summer Night,’ the iconic music event of JIMFF, which was reduced in scope last year due to COVID-19.