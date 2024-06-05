Image: City of Busan
What to Expect at This Year’s 2024 Busan One Asia Festival

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF), Asia’s largest Korean Wave festival, is set to take place on June 8th and 9th.

For the first time, the event will be held in June, marking the beginning of the summer festivities in Busan.

Here’s what you can expect this weekend:

Event Information

June 8, 7 p.m. – BOF Big Concert:

Location: Busan Asiad Main Stadium

Lineup: This year’s concert features top-tier K-POP artists from across generations, including 9 teams: GOD, Super Junior-D&E, Zero Base One, Boynextdoor, NOWADAYS, n.SSign, LUN8, H1-KEY, and Billie. Expect a spectacular show with performances that span the history of K-POP, culminating in a special collaboration stage.

June 9, 6:30 p.m. – Park Concert:

Location: Hwamyeong Ecological Park, by the Nakdong River

Artists: Enjoy an evening of emotional vocal performances by MeloMance, Paul Kim, Jukjae, and Lim Han-byeol. The concert promises a healing experience with music set against the romantic backdrop of a sunset over the river.

Special Events

K-POP Playground:

Date and Time: June 8, 2 p.m.

Location: Deck of Busan Asiad Main Stadium

Activities: K-pop random play dance and celebratory performances by HOOK. This event is part of the ‘Visit Korea Year’ initiative and features a contest to select top participants for a Grand Prix Final.

Additional Attractions

K-Culture Experiences:

Engage in ‘K-beauty’, ‘K-art’, and ‘K-food’ activities designed for fans, offering a comprehensive cultural experience alongside the concerts.

Park Concert Details:

Free Admission: The Park Concert is free for all attendees. No reservations are required, allowing everyone to enjoy the music at Hwamyeong Ecological Park.

blank
