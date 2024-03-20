What to Expect at This Year’s 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival

The 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival will be held in the Jinhae area for 10 days starting from Friday, March 22nd, and running until April 1st.

Events with the theme of love include the opening night festival and the Starlight Festival held throughout the event at Yeojwacheon Stream.

The opening ceremony will be held at Jinhae Public Stadium on Friday from 6 p.m. and will feature a military band, a choir performance, a proposal event, and performances by popular singers Bae Jin-ah, Moon Cho-hee, Kim Yu-seon, Kyung Seo Ye-ji & Jeon Geon-ho, Jang Min-ho, and Roy Kim.

This year, you can explore various locations offering unique experiences. From the Jinhae Public Stadium and Jungwon Rotary to the picturesque Yeojwa Stream, Gyeonghwa Station, and the Jinhaeru area, the festival brings the town alive.

The Yeojwacheon Stream area will expand to 1.2km, featuring a cherry blossom road fashion show and scenic facilities with four themes.

At Gyeonghwa Station, visitors can enjoy free performances by artists from across the country amidst the cherry blossoms.

Additionally, the night sky will come alive with a permanent cultural arts performance and a maritime fireworks show commemorating Prince Lee Chung-mu’s victory.

Other highlights include the opening of Jinhaeru, cherry blossom night tours at Bukwon Rotary, and various themed programs such as the Cherry Blossom Band Festival, a Cherry Blossom EDM Festival, and Cosplay Street at Jungwon Rotary.

A memorial service will be held in front of the statue of Yi Sun-sin at Bukwon Rotary on Saturday, March 23rd, and a victory parade starting from Bukwon Rotary to the intersection in front of the Suhyup Jungwon Rotary will take place on the 29th. Various programs and military unit open events will be held at the Naval Academy and Jinhae Base Command during the event period.

One of the main highlights of the Jinhae Gunhang Festival is the military music and costume festival. Performances by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and U.S. military music and honor guard will take place for three days starting March 29th.

This year’s Gunhang Festival will further expand the number of visitor participation experience events such as parades, K-POP dance contests, and band festivals as well as interactive events where visitors can participate.

The Military Music and Costume Festival begins with the opening ceremony held at Jinhae Public Stadium on Friday, March 29th, followed by the Patriotic Parade from Bukwon Rotary to Jungwon Rotary to the public stadium on March 30th and 31st, and day and night events at Jinhae Public Stadium.

A variety of programs are prepared, including military music and captain’s marching performances, fringe performances traveling to other regions, and the closing ceremony.

On the 27th, the Jinhaeru area will host a marine fireworks show honoring Yi Sun-sin’s victory, while on the 30th, the Black Eagles Air Show will take place.

Visitors can also explore military displays featuring the K-9 tank and K808 armored vehicle.

To enhance convenience, Cherry Blossom Food Markets featuring food trucks will be set up near Gyeonghwa Station and Jinhaeru, along with the Cherry Blossom Local Market at Jungwon Rotary.

Various themed events suited to the ambiance of each cherry blossom attraction will be held throughout the festival.