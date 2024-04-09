What to Expect at This Year’s Busan Annual Market of Art

The Busan Annual Market of Art, also known as BAMA, is set to get underway at BEXCO beginning this Thursday with a VIP event.

Celebrating its 13th edition since its inception in 2012, the fair is set to showcase over 4,000 artworks from 150 galleries, both domestic and international.

The participation of 16 overseas galleries, including those from Japan, Taiwan, and China, underscores the event’s growing global significance.

Among the local participants are esteemed galleries such as Geumsan Gallery, Gallery Gaia, Nama Gallery, Gallery Rho, alongside 34 members of the Bus Gallery Association.

This year, the fair presents an array of special events themed around ‘East Asia’ and ‘Discovering Writers’.

Of particular interest is the ‘Based on East Asia’ Special Exhibition, spotlighting the distinctive works of artists from Japan, Taiwan, and beyond, diverging from the Western-centric art narrative. Additionally, the ‘Young Frontier Special’ promises a glimpse into the innovative spirit of emerging artists.

A rare highlight is the ‘Catalan Female Urban Artist’ exhibition, featuring impromptu performances by female urban artists from Catalonia, Spain, including graffiti displays.

Initiatives like ‘My First Collection’ offer accessible opportunities to acquire artworks, while a special exhibition by British illustrator Jane Marsh adds an international flair.

Art Talk sessions featuring esteemed speakers like Seo Jin-seok, director of the Busan Museum of Art, and industry experts such as Lee Sang-hoon and Byun Ji-ae, delve into pertinent topics ranging from ‘Art and Capital’ to global cultural spaces and art appreciation.

Last year’s fair drew 120,000 attendees and generated sales of 21 billion won, indicating a broadening art market base despite a 20% sales dip. .

A VIP preview on the 11th precedes the opening ceremony at 5:00 p.m., followed by general opening hours from 11 am to 7 pm from the 12th to the 14th with closing at 6 pm on the 14th.