Lifestyle

What To Expect at This Year’s Busan International Motor Show

Haps Staff

With just a month until the Busan International Motor Show, here’s what we know to expect if you plan on attending this year.

The 10th anniversary of Busan’s motor show, and the first in four years, is going to be downscaled due to a lack of participation from most automakers.

According to local media reports, only six brands have committed to being at the show, which includes Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia domestically, and BMW, Mini-Cooper, and Rolls Royce for foreign automakers.

19 brands, including 8 domestic and 11 foreign companies participated in the last Motor Show held in Busan in 2018.

However, this year plans to see other interesting things to see and do at BEXCO as well.

SK Telecom is planning to introduce Urban Air Mobility (UAM) for the first time in Korea, and a car show featuring supercars and classic cars is also scheduled.

Other events held outdoors and at the other exhibition halls include test drives from participating automakers, micro-racer test drives, off-road vehicles and obstacle course challenges, three-wheeled motorcycle experiences, and an automobile e-sports game competition.

In the evening, a beer festival will also be held.

Tickets for this year’s motor show are 9,000 won on weekdays and 11,000 won on weekends.

Discounts can be had if you register early on BEXCO’s website as well as Naver, Interpark, and Yanolja.

This year’s event is scheduled for July 14 through the 24th at BEXCO.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Korean Government Extends Current Quarantine Mandate for COVID-19 Patients

BTS to Become Ambassadors for Busan’s 2030 World Expo Bid

Korea Destinations: 12 Tourist Destinations in Gyeongnam Province Participating in the Korea Safe Travel Campaign

What Is Cisco Firepower Threat Defense System and How Can Cisco 300-710 Exam Assist You in Implementing It?

48th Jang Bogo National Rowing Competition Begins at Seonakdonggang

Busan to Introduce its Charms at Domestic Tourism Fairs

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
78 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 