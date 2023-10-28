What to Expect at this Year’s Fireworks Festival

On November 4th, the eagerly anticipated 18th Busan Fireworks Festival will take place, illuminating Gwangalli Beach, Igidae, and Dongbaek Island in a spectacular three-point production.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse viewing area and a series of engaging activities throughout the day.

With the upcoming decision regarding the venue for the 2030 Busan World Expo just a month away, the festival serves as a grand finale, showcasing the city’s appeal and its capability to host a safe and captivating Expo.

This year’s festival boasts enhancements in the quality of fireworks, promising clearer colors and a heightened sense of grandeur.

The festival’s highlights include the renowned 25-inch extra-large fireworks unique to Busan, and signature displays such as the Niagara Falls and colored Iguazu trees set against the backdrop of the Gwangan Bridge.

The three-point production at Gwangalli, Haeundae, and Igidae allows citizens to gather around the city to enjoy the spectacle.

The festival itinerary includes an engaging pre-event featuring Flame Street beginning at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. which includes a variety of attractions so that visitors can enjoy the festival during the daytime hours. It includes busking performances and other fun activities.

A Flame Talk Show and an opening ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. which will introduce stories and songs requested by citizens as well as to introduce the festival by local dignitaries.

The main event, the Busan Multi-Fireworks Show, which takes place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. promises to be a breathtaking display under the theme “Dreams Come True,” with a curtain call until 9:05 p.m. marking the festival’s conclusion.

With the aid of ‘Future World Music’ and its enchanting piece “The Magic Forest,” the fireworks will choreograph a unified story, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing narrative.

Reinforced safety management aims to ensure a secure environment for the anticipated 1 million attendees, showcasing Busan’s commitment to hosting large-scale events with no major issues.

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be broadcast live on YouTube through Busan MBC, KNN, Busan Tube, and a live radio broadcast on 99.9 FM.