Image: City of Busan
What to Expect at this Year’s Fireworks Festival

By Haps Staff

On November 4th, the eagerly anticipated 18th Busan Fireworks Festival will take place, illuminating Gwangalli Beach, Igidae, and Dongbaek Island in a spectacular three-point production.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse viewing area and a series of engaging activities throughout the day.

With the upcoming decision regarding the venue for the 2030 Busan World Expo just a month away, the festival serves as a grand finale, showcasing the city’s appeal and its capability to host a safe and captivating Expo.

This year’s festival boasts enhancements in the quality of fireworks, promising clearer colors and a heightened sense of grandeur.

The festival’s highlights include the renowned 25-inch extra-large fireworks unique to Busan, and signature displays such as the Niagara Falls and colored Iguazu trees set against the backdrop of the Gwangan Bridge.

The three-point production at Gwangalli, Haeundae, and Igidae allows citizens to gather around the city to enjoy the spectacle.

The festival itinerary includes an engaging pre-event featuring Flame Street beginning at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. which includes a variety of attractions so that visitors can enjoy the festival during the daytime hours. It includes busking performances and other fun activities.

A Flame Talk Show and an opening ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. which will introduce stories and songs requested by citizens as well as to introduce the festival by local dignitaries.

The main event, the Busan Multi-Fireworks Show, which takes place from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. promises to be a breathtaking display under the theme “Dreams Come True,” with a curtain call until 9:05 p.m. marking the festival’s conclusion.

With the aid of ‘Future World Music’ and its enchanting piece “The Magic Forest,” the fireworks will choreograph a unified story, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing narrative.

Reinforced safety management aims to ensure a secure environment for the anticipated 1 million attendees, showcasing Busan’s commitment to hosting large-scale events with no major issues.

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be broadcast live on YouTube through Busan MBC, KNN, Busan Tube, and a live radio broadcast on 99.9 FM.

