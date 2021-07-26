What to Expect at This Year’s JIMFF

The 17th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival, the only music film festival in Korea, will be held for six days from Thursday, August 12 to Tuesday, August 17 in North Chungcheong Province.

Due to COVID-19 measures, the program from the Cheongpung Lakeside stage will be moved to Uirimji and will most likely be a non-face-to-face festival except for essential events to maintain the identity of the film festival.

This Year’s Festival Notes

Jecheon International Music and Film Festival will be an opportunity to bring back the cultural joys of movies and music that had been forgotten due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 116 films from 25 countries will be screened under topics such as ‘Special Presentation’ and ‘Sound and Vision’, including the opening film “Tina” by directors Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin.

In addition, the colorful lineup of ‘One Summer Night’, a representative event of JIMFF where you can enjoy movies and performances together on a midsummer night, was announced.

Some of the best artists in Korea, including Sol, Loco, Simon Dominic, Sam Kim, The Baluntiers, Akdong Musician, Lin, Skyri, and Jeong Hye-rin, will participate.

“The Jecheon International Music and Film Festival will be fully prepared so that Jecheon citizens and audiences can enjoy the festival safely and comfortably. In particular, except for events that are essential to maintaining the identity of the film festival, we are trying to switch to non-face-to-face,” Lee Sang-cheon, chairman of the organizing committee said.

Actress and singer Uhm Jung-hwa was selected for ‘JIMFFACE’, a first-time award that celebrates a successful music and movie career.

“It is an honor to be selected as ‘JIMFFACE’ as the person of the year. In particular, it is meaningful to be able to screen six of my works in a special way in my hometown of Jecheon,” she said.

British director Mike Figgis, famous for the film Leaving Las Vegas said, “I am delighted to be selected as the jury chairman and ‘Curator of the Year’. Four works that show how music works were selected as ‘Curation of the Year’, and as the jury chairman, I tried to find innovative ways to use music.”

The 17th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival offers an experience full of cultural joy with movies and music once again this year under the slogan ‘Commitment: BE JOYFUL’.